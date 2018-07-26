Aamir Khan joins hands with T-Series for Gulshan Kumar biopic

Aamir Khan Productions and T-Series have teamed up to produce an upcoming biopic on music composer and the founder of the T-Series, Gulshan Kumar. Ever since the reports of this biopic made it to the headlines, it has piqued much interest among fans. And finally, after much delay, the release month of the film has been announced. Excited?

The film, which will be helmed by Subhash Kapoor, is confirmed to release in Christmas 2019. And, the filming is to begin early next year.

As per the reports, the film was initially supposed to star Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar but the star apparently backed out of the project citing date issues. But somehow things worked and Aamir Khan came on-board this project.

A source told The Indian Express, “Actually when the script was drafted, Bhushan Kumar wanted to run it past Rajkumar Hirani for any inputs from him. Though Hirani was busy with the post production of Sanju, he took out time and made sure to go through the script and what he saw impressed him. So much so that he wanted Aamir also to read it. As Aamir and Hirani have had a great working relationship and shared quite a knack for storytelling, Aamir got his hands on the script and liked it.”

Well then, good luck to the team!