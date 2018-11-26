Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao dressed as Obelix and Getafix for little Azad will make anyone happy!

Actor Aamir Khan may be recuperating from his recent failure aka Thugs of Hindostan, but for his son, he is one happy dad. The busy actor never forgets to take some time out for his family and being a doting father, he makes sure he is a part of every important phase of his kids’ life. His social media posts have time and again set some major family goals. On Sunday, Aamir’s little Azad organised an Asterix-themed party for his friends and both Aamir and Kiran Rao dressed as the characters of the series, to make their son happy. Have a look.

Aamir, Kiran and Azad decked up as characters from Asterix, the French comic book series, is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Aamir can be seen dressed as Obelix, while Rao is Getafix the druid and Azad makes for an adorable Asterix. Both Aamir and Kiran can also be seen interacting with Azad’s friends. One of the photographs see Kiran making Azad taste the ‘magic potion’.

They make for one adorable family, don’t they? And we must say Aamir is perfect as Obelix.

Talking about TOH, the film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh failed to make it big at the box office. Despite being a Diwali release, it failed to draw audiences to the theatres.