Aamir Khan made a spelling mistake and we’re waiting for Big B to notice

Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist because whatever he does has perfection laced all over it. Well, the actor who is not much active on Twitter, recently tweeted a post in which he has praised Alt Balaji’s web series, The Test Case. The web series stars Nimrat Kaur in the lead role and it has impressed Aamir. But, in his post Mr Perfectionist did a small mistake.

Notice the spelling mistake? We did too. Well, ‘bing watch’ is wrong. It should have said ‘binge watch’. It is a small spelling mistake that grabbed our attention. While making spelling mistakes on social media is no big deal, it does not go unnoticed. One person to notice and call out others for their spelling mistakes is none other than Big B.

Nowadays, Amitabh Bachchan is correcting spelling mistakes on Twitter. He recently corrected a spelling mistake made by his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. While Alia had tweeted to praise Big B, in his reply to the actress the megastar corrected a spelling mistake she made in the tweet.

Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its 'cues' not 'ques' ..😀😀😀🤪🤪🤪😊😊😊🙏🙏 .. you are just tooooo cute !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2018

Now while we’re willing to pardon Aamir Khan’s ‘bing’ mistake, we’re just waiting for Amitabh to notice it, and correct it too.

By the way, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are coming together for the first time on the big screen in Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on November 7, 2018.