Aamir Khan on son Junaid entering Bollywood: Won't support him if he's not good

The trend of star kids wanting to take up acting as their profession isn't something new in Bollywood. Sometimes, it's their love for the craft and something they've grown up on. Sometimes, the glamour is too lucrative to resist. A bunch of star kids have stepped into the tinsel town in the last few years. Some have hit it big while some are still trying hard. Aamir Khan's son Junaid may be the next one to appear in front of the camera as well and the daddy is very much aware of it.

"Junaid wants to act, he also wants to make a film. I warned him that he has chosen a tough path. He happens to be my son and there will always be comparisons. It'll be probably tougher for him," he said at Koffee With Karan.

But he also warns that he is going to do his son no favour if he doesn't succeed on his own and that Junaid should be prepared to face the hardship and deal with failure on his own.

"When he told me that he wanted to go and learn acting, I told him that you should follow your heart. But I told him that when you plan to start working and if I feel that you are not good or ready, I will tell you that on your face and won't actively do anything to support you. Because that will be unfair for the film and it will be unfair for the audience," he added.

That's quite a strict dad!