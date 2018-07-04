Aamir Khan once broke his 'fan-girl' Rani Mukerji’s heart - here's how...

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist - Aamir Khan has delivered many hits in his career so far. These films have not only impressed the masses, but critics too. And it is because of this most of them have also went on to become a box office success. And when it comes to his massive fan-following, we can’t miss out on a special person, who once bunked school to meet Aamir. To your surprise, it’s none other than little Rani Mukerji, when she was a school-girl!

In an old celebrity talk-show, the actress revealed that Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are her favourite heroes in Bollywood and also went on to share how she collected autographs of them when she was a child. But there’s one more shocking revelation made by the Hichki actress about her Ghulam co-star Aamir. Here’s what she had to say.

“Like I keep teasing Aamir even today that I remember he was shooting for a film called ‘Love Love Love’ with Juhi (Chawla) and I went up to him and I guess he was in a middle of a shot or something and I went and I was very excited that I am going to take Aamir Khan’s autograph. So I had you know written ‘Dearest Aamir’ on my autograph book. You know it was because his ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ had released and he was like every young girl’s dream and I went up to him and very shy, and said Aamir,” she said.

“And I bunked school and I went and he was like really rude to me, he just took my book and he signed and he gave it to me, so my heart broke”, she continued.

And guess what Aamir’s reaction was when Rani tried reminding him of the same?

“And then when I shot my film with him ‘Ghulam’, once we were shooting for ‘Aati Kya Khandala’, that song and I told Aamir, I said ‘Aamir do you remember once you had given an autograph to this small little girl? He’s like ‘When’, So I said during the time of ‘Love Love Love’, it was me. He said you are lying Rani I’m never rude. I’m never rude to kids or I’m never rude to anybody who comes for an autograph and I said you were rude to me. And then I went home and I got the autograph book and showed it to him,” added the actress.

That’s how unpredictable life is! Little Rani when once longed for an autograph of her favourite hero, later went to share screen space with him in multiple films. We wish they collaborate for another movie soon.