  3. Bollywood
Aamir Khan puts up sweet family pictures to mark his mother-in-law's 75th birthday

Bollywood

Aamir Khan puts up sweet family pictures to mark his mother-in-law's 75th birthday

Aamir Khan made sure to make his mother-in-law's 75th birthday special, see pics.

back
3 IdiotsAamir KhanAzad RaoBollywoodDangalEntertainmentForrest GumpKiran RaoLal Singh ChaddhaThugs of HindostanTom Hanks
nextCannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan underwhelms in a white dress

within