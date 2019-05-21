Aamir Khan puts up sweet family pictures to mark his mother-in-law's 75th birthday

Darshana Devi May 21 2019, 9.37 am May 21 2019, 9.37 am

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is the face of success to many Bollywood fans. Throughout his career, he has given us path-breaking films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Dangal, to name a few. However, Mr Perfectionist’s work is not the only thing that one would cherish. He is perfect when it comes to being a true family man too. Being an active member of social media, he has time and again treated fans with numerous family pictures and hasn’t stepped behind when it came to celebrating his mother-in-law’s 75th birthday.

On Tuesday, his wife Kiran Rao’s mother, whom the actor fondly refers as ‘amma’, rang in her birthday and Aamir made sure to make it special. He hosted an intimate birthday bash which was attended by his mother-in-law’s near and dear ones. He took to Instagram to share pictures from the birthday bash and going by which, we can say that the Khan family had a gala time!

One of the pictures shared by Aamir gets a total of around 40 people in one frame. Check it out!

He zoomed in the picture to only focus on him, Kiran, his son Azad and Kiran’s parents and cropped the rest to upload it as his second picture.

View this post on Instagram Azad, me, K, Amma and Appa. A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on May 20, 2019 at 9:58am PDT

The third picture sees him sharing a frame with his mother-in-law.

View this post on Instagram Happy 75th Amma! Lots of love. a. A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on May 20, 2019 at 9:57am PDT

Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which failed at the box office. He is currently busy with his upcoming Lal Singh Chaddha. It’s a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film will be helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and will be written by Atul Kulkarni. It will be jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The much-anticipated film is set to hit the silver screens on December 25, 2020.