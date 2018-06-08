Aamir Khan reveals his latest binge-watch and it is a web series!

Aamir Khan isn’t much into the digital space. If you take a quick glance through his Twitter feed, you will notice that he usually posts stuff around a thought that caught his attention or a specific song/movie that impressed him. Seldom have we seen him explore the digital world or speak of web series in general.

So, it is quite interesting to know that of late, a particular web series has Mr Perfectionists glued to his seat. The actor has been watching the Nimrat Kaur-starrer web series titled The Test Case and completed watching all the episodes.

So impressed is he by the series that he took to his Twitter page and praised the director Vinay Waykul and lead actress Nimrat Kaur. He also appreciated the efforts of the entire star cast and thanked the makers for an exciting binge watching experience. Check out his tweet here

The actress too happily replied on his tweet by writing:

Thank you so so much @aamir_khan !! There couldn’t have been a better start to the day !! Your appreciation means the world...so grateful and so encouraged to know your thoughts. Thank you so much again from the entire team of the #TheTestCase !! 🙏🏼@altbalaji @ektaravikapoor https://t.co/ohn1Ay3ds2 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 8, 2018

As we speak of social media, how can we not speak of Instagram? The photo sharing platform that has caught the fancy of Mr Khan in recent times. The actor who is slowly learning the ropes of the medium has kickstarted a new trend himself that is of posting pictures in the grid format. So, every time he takes to his Instagram, he posts 9 pictures in the grid format by replacing the previous ones eliminating the feature of archiving pictures. Interesting!

Workwise, he will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan next which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in it.