Aamir Khan reveals why he refused food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party for Tim Cook

Ranjini Maitra March 28 2019, 9.55 am March 28 2019, 9.55 am

There's a reason why we call Aamir Khan a perfectionist. He would literally do anything and nod to any form of transformation to look like his reel self, whenever necessary. One big example of this was Dangal, wherein he played wrestler and trainer Mahavir Singh Phogat. Aamir, who portrayed three stages of Phogat, had to undergo a commendable transformation, gaining and then losing around 30 kg. Apart from intense workouts, this phase also demanded the utmost concentration on what he was eating. One fine day, this resulted in Aamir going to Shah Rukh Khan's house for a party and not eating anything.

"I carry my own tiffin. If you ever meet Shah Rukh ask him about it, he will tell you an interesting story. When Tim Cook visited SRK's home, he invited all of us for dinner. Gauri (Khan) told me to have dinner and I told her I will definitely eat and go. She went on to say dinner is served, so I replied 'I have got my own tiffin'," he said, at a recently held event. Hosts SRK and Gauri must have wanted to feed their guests really well. And then, Aamir opened his own tiffin box.

The quantity of his 'strict diet' food left everyone shocked and SRK actually asked him whether he was gaining weight or losing weight. LOL!

All that diet food really paid off, though. We have seen how he leaned down from a very beefed up avatar!

For his next venture Lal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump, Aamir has again committed to a significant transformation. He plays a Sardar and will have to lose nearly 20 kg to fit into his role!