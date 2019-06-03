Nikita Thakkar June 03 2019, 11.01 am June 03 2019, 11.01 am

There's nothing that Aamir Khan can't do. At least that's the perception we all have. He is Mr Perfectionist after all, right? We have seen him undergo physical transformations like its no big deal and we have also seen him pull off death-defying stunts. He can do anything he wants except THIS. There's one thing that Aamir has failed to do for so long and that is to charm Rani Mukerji. This revelation has come from Mr Khan himself. On his son, Junaid Khan's birthday, Aamir shared an adorable picture on Twitter. It has Junaid and Rani in the frame. However, it is the caption that calls for attention.

Aamir wonders how Junaid managed to charm Rani as she is seen all happy and smiling in the picture. Even though Aamir and Rani have worked in films like Ghulam, Talaash and a few more, he exclaimed that he has never managed charm Rani! Looks like someone is feeling J.

I wonder how he managed to charm Rani... I never did ! Happy Birthday Junsie 😘 pic.twitter.com/z6kY7m1okz — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 2, 2019

Talking about Junaid, Aamir has revealed on several occasions that he wants to be in Bollywood. In one of the interviews, Aamir was quoted saying, "He (Junaid) has been in theatre for three years now. I would like to see him as a lead actor who plays characters because I've always believed in that. You should always be playing characters and not a hero. There's a difference. I've always felt happy that whenever my films come out, people call me by my characters name. That tells me my work has really hit home." Although, Aamir on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan also emphasised that he won't actively help Junaid enter Bollywood. 'He will have to do it on his own,' said Aamir.