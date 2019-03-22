Aamir Khan shares an adorable picture with 'baiko' Kiran Rao

It’s raining couples, PDA and romance in the Bollywood and all these lovebirds going all mushy on social media is slowly becoming commonplace. While jodis like DeepVeer, Virushka, NickYanka and others grab every opportunity they get to serve us some ultimate couple goals, here’s one surprising addition to the list. We are talking about the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The 54-year-old actor, who is rarely active on Instagram, had the sweetest dedication for his wife, Kiran Rao. BTW, his romance came with a Marathi twist!

In a picture shared by Aamir Khan on his Instagram account, we could see both Aamir and Kiran posing together as they were decked up in Maharashtrian attires. Aamir Khan sported an all-white kurta and paired it up with a ‘pehta.’ Kiran Rao, on the other hand, was draped in traditional Marathi saree called Lugade, she completed her Marathi mulgi look with a traditional nath and gold jewellery. While the picture was too cute for words, it was Aamir Khan’s caption that took away our attention. The Thugs of Hindostan actor called Kiran the cutest in the world and addressed her as ‘mazi baiko,’ meaning – my wife, with a heart emoji. Aww!

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have always shown their fondness for each other on various occasions. Their kiss on Aamir’s birthday in 2018 has to be the highlight of their love life. The two got married in 2005 after meeting on the sets of Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. Professionally, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Forest Grump.