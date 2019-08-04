Priyanka Kaul August 04 2019, 2.03 pm August 04 2019, 2.03 pm

Aamir Khan, a.k.a. the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood is known to give some phenomenal performances, with extra effort. He is known to get inside the skin of the character, whenever he portrays a role. And that is the reason, he manages to play diverse roles. His movie 3 Idiots was one of his career-best movies and won many accolades. On Sunday, the actor shared his own favourite scene from the movie on his Instagram and it’s one of our favourites too.

Watch the scene here:

The scene is when Aamir Khan (named as Rancho), with his two friends, played by R Madhavan(Farhan) and Sharman Joshi(Raju) crash a wedding to get free food. The scene is a humorous sequence between Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. While Kapoor’s fiance scolds her for wearing a cheap watch, Khan goes her with a piece of 'free advice’ to not marry him. It gets hilarious when he proves that the man is a ‘price tag,’ by demonstrating how he shouts the price of his shoes when Aamir spills some sauce on it. To their worst nightmare, they realise that they have ended in the function of their institutes’ directors’ daughter. Played by Boman Irani, the strict director is loathed among students and nicknamed as ‘virus’. It gets even better when Aamir interacts with him confidently and makes up excuses on the instant, while his other two friends look flabbergasted.

The movie, which won many awards, including three national awards, has a number of good scenes and it’s tough to pick one. It had grossed Rs 392 crore worldwide and was the highest-grossing Indian film ever at the time (2009). It also had a Tamil and Telugu version titled Nanban and Snehitudu respectively. A Mexican remake titled 3 Idiotas was also released in 2017.