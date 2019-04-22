Aamir Khan spotted traveling economy class after Jet Airways shuts down

Ranjini Maitra April 22 2019, 10.46 pm April 22 2019, 10.46 pm

Passengers of an Indigo economy class flight were in for a surprise when none other than Aamir Khan was their co-passenger! Anyone who followed the celebrity spottings at the Mumbai airport would know that our paparazzi did most of the stargazing at the international airport. Private airline Jet Airways that had all its flights taking off from the international terminals and recently shut down, was a regular pick of many of our Bollywood stars. But looks like Aamir is now putting an end to business class travelling for domestic flights!

In a video that is surfacing on Instagram, a smiling Aamir wearing a black t-shirt and a cap on his head is seen occupying a window seat inside an Indigo aircraft. His co-passengers, of course, did not miss out on capturing the moments. Aamir looks at peace even though an economy class must be more crowded and less luxurious than a business class seat. We wonder if some chit-chat and fan moments followed after the flight took off!

Aamir's last release Thugs of Hindostan proved to be quite a dud at the box office. However, the superstar is already occupied with a number of things. On his birthday this year, he announced his new film Lal Singh Chadda, an official remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Aamir has also recently made a comeback to the small screen, but not with his old show Satyamev Jayate. Instead, he and wife Kiran Rao are seen hosting Toofan Aalaya, a Marathi show, addressing the issue of water scarcity in Maharashtra. It was Aamir's Satyamev Jayate team that earlier formed Paani Foundation, an organisation that is working towards making the villages of Maharashtra drought-free one day, with voluntary labour from the villagers.