Aamir Khan starts working on his look for Rajneesh Osho's biopic?

Aamir Khan right now awaits the release of Thugs Of Hindostan. The film boasting of an ensemble cast also comprising Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif among others, is going to explore a different avatar of Aamir; one in which he can be seen donning a nose pin as well as ear studs. Meanwhile, we hear he was also approached for a biopic on controversial Godman Rajneesh Osho. Given the perfectionist that he is, Aamir wants to get his looks as perfect as possible.

As per a report in Mid-day, he has started researching on Osho's various looks.

"Though he has liked the script, Aamir wants to be completely sure before he signs on the dotted line. He has been meeting prosthetic experts to understand whether he will be able to look the part of Osho. He will also be required to sport a semi-bald pate for a portion in the film. Aamir will sport four different looks in the drama, which will begin with Osho's rise as a spiritual guru in India to his setting up base in the US. Considering the Netflix series, Wild Wild Country, piqued curiosity among cinephiles about Osho, Aamir is keen that they remain authentic to the subject," a source told the publication.

The film will be directed by Shakun Batra who earlier helmed Kapoor & Sons. On the other hand, filmmaker Subhash Ghai had also announced an international film titled Osho: The Other Side of The Ocean which was to be directed by Lakshen Sucameli.

Reports have it, that Alia Bhatt might play Osho's right hand Ma Anand Sheela in Shakun's film. But there's no confirmation yet.