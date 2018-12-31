Aamir Khan surprises his fans with the announcement of his next production, deets inside!

2018 wasn’t a great year for Aamir Khan as his much-awaited film Thugs Of Hindostan failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie has also been rejected in China where Aamir Khan’s movies have been doing quite well. But looks like the actor wants to start 2019 on a good note. Aamir, who is also a producer, recently announced the premiere of his next production venture titled Rubaru Roshni. The movie will be premiered on Star Plus.

Aamir has released a video which has the logo of Star Plus and everyone would first think that he is announcing the new episode of Satyameva Jayate. But the actor has cleared that it is not Satyameva Jayate. The movie will be premiered on January 26, 2018 at 11 am. Aamir has been attached with a lot of social causes and looks like Rubaru Roshni is a film based on one of those social causes. But well, now we are keen to know what the movie is all about.

Talking about Aamir’s film as an actor, he is yet to announce his next. However, reportedly, he is working on Mahabharata in which he will be playing the role of Krishna.