Aamir Khan urges people to offer voluntary labour to make Maharashtra drought free

Since its inception, Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation has become quite successful over the last two years. Paani Foundation is a non-profit organisation set up by the team of Satyamev Jayate to fight against the problem of drought in the country. And now, the actor who has been doing voluntary labour for the foundation every year has opened the opportunity for everyone. Now, Aamir has invited citizens from any part of the country to volunteer and contribute towards the foundation’s cause to make Maharashtra water-abundant.

Aamir Khan is undoubtedly one of the most influential voices in the country and his message is bound to lead to a lot of help for the villagers and the movement. Paani Foundation is a brainchild of Reena Datta, Kiran Rao, Satyajit Bhatkal and Svati Chakravarty, and of course Aamir Khan. The foundation also started Water Cup with just three talukas back in 2016 and now almost 25 percent of the villages in the state participate in the event.

The actor, who has been busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, took some time off from his busy schedule for Paani foundation and plans to dedicate two months entirely to look into the work himself. Appealing to the likeminded people, Aamir said, “Come, be a jalmitra, work in the villages, do shramdaan, help a village and I assure you that by the end of the day, you will realise that the village has ended up helping you.”