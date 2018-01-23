Aamir Khan v/s Aamir Khan: Secret Superstar surpasses Dangals opening collection in China

Superstar Aamir Khan is competing with himself in China. His latest film Secret Superstar is taking over China’s box office and crossed Rs 200 crore mark on the fourth day of its release. This also crosses Secret Superstar’s lifetime business in India which came down to Rs 63 crores. The film was jointly produced by Khan and his wife Kiran Rao on a budget of Rs 15 crores.

Secret Superstar surpassed Aamir Khan’s last film Dangal’s opening weekend collections as well in China. Dangal pocketed Rs 80 crores in three days while Secret Superstar made a phenomenal Rs 174 crores in the same time period. Secret Superstar is perfectionist Khan’s fifth film to be released in China. His earlier film apart from Dangal were 3 Idiots, ‘Dhoom 3, and PK.

Dangal’s total China collection was Rs 1200 crores and even topped 2017 IMDb list of China. However, according to Variety Magazine, “Secret Superstar may not be able to surpass this figure. (Secret Superstar) enters the short window ahead of Chinese New Year, which will see a host of local Chinese film releases. That will likely prevent Secret Superstar getting anywhere near the incredible $193 million performance of Dangal last year."

The film was directed by Advait Chandan and revolves around a budding singer who breaks free of societal shackles to make a name for herself in the music industry. The part is played by Aamir’s on-screen Dangal daughter Zaira Wasim. The film is inspired by true events.

Following Aamir Khan’s suit is Salman Khan. His 2015 hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan will hit the 8000 theaters in China on March 2.