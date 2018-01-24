Aamir Khan wishes to make films to improve Indo-China ties

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is riding high on the success of his films Dangal and Secret Superstar in China. And now, the actor wants to make films with a theme common to both the countries to help Indo-China ties. At a promotional event of Secret Superstar which released in China on January 19, he said, "I want to really do a film with Chinese and Indian talent".

According to video clips posted by microblogging site Weibo, which acts as Twitter in China, the 52-year-old actor said, "It would also bring two countries close. It will be wonderful for Indian audience to see the Chinese actors and Chinese talent." Aamir Khan and his co-star Zaira Wasim attended the event at a five star hotel along with several Chinese stars.

According to reports, Secret Superstar has crossed the 200 crore mark since its release. Aamir Khan has become a household name since the release of his blockbuster film Dangal which collected approximately Rs 1200 crores since it was released in China. However, Secret Superstar might not be able to surpass this record but it bested Dangal’s opening weekend collections. Secret Superstar raked in Rs 174 crores as opposed to Dangal’s Rs 80 crores in three days.

Nonetheless, Dangal earned praises from across the border including President Xi Jinping for its theme. So much so that the film is now recommended to students and parents in schools. Aamir’s film 3 Idiots had also got a good response and was a big hit amongst youngsters in China given that it dwells on the theme of education system.

Next in line to enter this arena is Salman Khan with his 2015 hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film will hit 8000 theatres on March 2.