Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots inspires Mumbai Police to promote cyber safety!

Darshana Devi April 26 2019, 12.04 am April 26 2019, 12.04 am

Mumbai Police’s Twitter page is known for its witty posts and mocks. From traffic safety to anti-drugs and online safety, they have been spreading awareness with some rib-tickling tweets. The page has been on point with its usage of puns in its one-liners and memes based on the popular dialogues and scenes from Bollywood movies. They have picked yet another popular film this time to promote a cause. Any guesses what the film is?

Its latest post warns the audience about the importance of cyber safety. For this, it used a particular scene from Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, in which the actor asks his classmates and the principal (portrayed by Boman Irani) to decode the words 'FARHANITRATE and PRERAJULISATION'. The scene left us in splits when Aamir later goes on to reveal that they are actually the combined words of his friends’ names- Farhan and Raju. Referring to which, it tried to convey that one must use a password that no one has ever heard of to avoid cybercrimes. It added the hashtag ‘DontbeanIdiot’.

Have a look at Mumbai Police’s funny tweet here:

Choose a password no one has ever heard of, nor will ever be able to find out about #DontBeAnIdiot #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/zS8oDByQKA — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 25, 2019

Within minutes, the post garnered several likes and comments with netizens calling the idea ‘exceptional creativity’. One user even called Mumbai Police ‘meme ka king’.

Speaking about 3 Idiots, the film starred Aamir Khan along with R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, among others. Through the story, it tells us that one should not run after success, but happiness. It was directed by acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani.

Earlier, Mumbai Police also brought a pinch of Game Of Thrones humour in its tweet and posted a picture of The Wall to tell us that they have ‘GoT’ our back.

Here’s the tweet:

We make sure, what lies ‘beyond the wall’ never intrudes into our city! #WeGOTYourBack #WallOfSafety pic.twitter.com/asyJtbUWrH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2019

Thanks for tickling our funny bones every time we have a bad day, Mumbai Police. Keep entertaining us more!