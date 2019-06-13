Rushabh Dhruv June 13 2019, 12.35 pm June 13 2019, 12.35 pm

Starkids are much talked about these days and there's no doubt about it. Say, for instance, Shah Rukh Khan's children AbRam, Suhana, Aryan or Saif Ali Khan's kids Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur, they are always in the news. However, then there are a few who love to keep it low key and stay away from the limelight but thanks to social media, they end up making headlines. The most recent one to fall under this category is none other than Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. In one of her latest Instagram post, Mr Perfectionist, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan has confirmed that she is dating musician Mishaal Kirpalani. Yup, it's official now!

Rumours were doing the rounds in the tinsel town from quite some time now that Ira and Mishaal were in love and now the girl has confirmed the news via an Instagram story. It so happened that on the Ask Me Anything session on IG, Ira was quizzed by a fan if she is single or dating someone? Ira was quick to reply with a picture in which she is seen hugging Mishaal and the two look deeply in love.

Have a look at Ira's IG story below:

This is not the very first time Aamir Khan's daughter has shared mushy pictures with Mishaal on her social media. The two often share cute pictures with each other on their respective IG.

Here's some proof:

We are loving how badass Ira is and without a second thought, she made her pyaar official. Some time back, Ira was in the news for getting inked for the first time. Her new tattoo read, "If we won't, who will?" inscribed on her forearm.

Earlier, while gracing the couch on Koffee With Karan, Aamir had split beans that how his kids Junaid and Ira were keen on making a career into showbiz. "When Junaid said that he wanted to go and train as an actor, the first thing I said was, 'Look, you should follow your heart and do what you want. But when the time comes for you to take your first step as an actor, if I feel that you are not good enough, I will tell you that on your face and I won't actively do anything to support you.' Because that will be unfair for the film and it will be unfair for the audience. If you're good, then you'll get opportunities. Perhaps from me, perhaps from others. That goes for Ira as well," he said.