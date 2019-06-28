Rushabh Dhruv June 28 2019, 4.23 pm June 28 2019, 4.23 pm

Starkids are much talked about these days and there's no doubt about it. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan's children AbRam, Suhana, Aryan and Saif Ali Khan's kids Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur are always in the news. However, then there are a few who love to keep it low key and stay away from the limelight but thanks to social media, they end up churning headlines. The most recent one to fall under this category is none other than Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. Going by her latest Instagram post, Ira just cannot get enough of her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani.

Aamir's daughter Ira has been dating the musician for a while now. The latest video shared by Ira sees her enjoying a romantic and cosy slow dance with Mishaal. The couple is seen dancing to George Strait's I Just Want to Dance with You at a karaoke bar until someone disturbs and photobombs the two. At last, Ira then cuddles up with Mishaal.

Have a look at the video shared by Ira Khan below:

This is not the very first time Aamir Khan's daughter has shared mushy pictures with Mishaal on her social media handle. The two often share cute pictures with each other on their respective IG. A while ago, Ira had also made it official on an Ask Me Anything session on IG that she is indeed dating Mishaal. Have a look:

Earlier, while gracing the couch on Koffee With Karan, Aamir had stated how his kids Junaid and Ira were keen on making a career into showbiz. "When Junaid said that he wanted to go and train as an actor, the first thing I said was, 'Look, you should follow your heart and do what you want. But when the time comes for you to take your first step as an actor, if I feel that you are not good enough, I will tell you that on your face and I won't actively do anything to support you.' Because that will be unfair for the film and it will be unfair for the audience. If you're good, then you'll get opportunities. Perhaps from me, perhaps from others. That goes for Ira as well," he said.