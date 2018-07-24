home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and actress Hazel Keech are high on food when in London

First published: July 24, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Updated: July 24, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Aamir Khan's elder daughter Ira Khan is having some real fun in London! She is accompanied by actress Hazel Keech and therefore, has a great company for all her adventures! But when on a trip, foodgasm has to be the FIRST priority!

That looks like a lot of food. Ordering a bouquet of food out of sheer excitement and not being able to finish sounds familiar. Right?

They were also hanging around the city.

 

For those uninitiated, Ira recently organised a celebrity football match in Mumbai, for a charitable cause. Celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Sohail Khan, Tiger Shroff, Imran Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Sachin Shroff and more were a part of the game, though divided into different teams. Hazel alongside Elli AvRam played the perfect cheerleaders there! Aamir walked away with the trophy!

The money raised was sent to an animal welfare organisation. Now, that's like a sensible, grown-up woman! :)

 

