Priyanka Kaul June 04 2019, 11.26 pm June 04 2019, 11.26 pm

Unlike father Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is quite enthusiastic when it comes to sharing pictures and posts on her Instagram handle. The star daughter has shared a picture of her first tattoo which she has got inked on her forearm and it reads, “If we won’t, who will?” The picture has a black and white filter and gives quite a classic feel to it. Another thing which our eyes just couldn’t miss was the belly button piercing which has been captured in the frame just the right way. Her hashtags read #MakeTheWorldABetterPlace and #KeepTrying.

In another post, she can be seen wearing a red cami top, rolled up above the navel, that shows her belly button piercing as well and she looks glamorous already! The picture has been taken in at an angle where she can be seen flaunting both her ink and her belly button in a candid yet stunning way, and her caption seems to be on point with the post. Ira enjoys around 54.9K followers on her Instagram and she frequently posts on her handle.

Even though Aamir Khan is an established actor, he wishes his children to have a future of their own and establish their name in the industry. On Karan Johar’s show Koffee With KJo last year, Aamir had said that his children Ira and Junaid were interested in going to the movies. He also said he won’t “actively do anything to support” if they are undeserving.

While hinting at the same, he was quoted as saying, “Junaid said that he wanted to go and train as an actor, the first thing I said was, 'Look, you should follow your heart and do what you want. But when the time comes for you to take your first step as an actor, if I feel that you are not good enough, I will tell you that on your face and I won't actively do anything to support you.' Because that will be unfair for the film and it will be unfair for the audience. If you're good, then you'll get opportunities. Perhaps from me, perhaps from others. That goes for Ira as well.”