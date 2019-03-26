Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his song involves a lot of drugs

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan is all grown up. The 22-year-old gorgeous lady is the child of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta. While we eagerly await her grand debut in the world of showbiz, this news piece is not in regards to that, in fact, we stumbled upon Ira’s apparent love-life. In a series of candid pictures shared by Ira on her Instagram, we could see her posing along with a guy named Mishaal Kirpalani, who we presume to be her "friend".

In the images that appear to be from California, both Ira and Mishaal could be seen giggling and having a great time in each other’s company. The third picture had Mishaal planting a kiss on Ira’s forehead. Dressed up in a denim jacket, Ira looked cool as usual. Mishaal, on the other side, was sporting a casual white t-shirt. In order to get to know Mishaal a little better, we scanned through his social media profile. Voila, he is a budding musician! The next very noticeable thing we came across is that his favourite subject to write about is ‘drugs.’ Read on...

Here’s a music video featuring Mishaal Kirpalani, themed on drugs, alcohol, women and party. Surprisingly, Ira Khan has directed this one. The video seems to have been shot at some naive pool party of college kids. However, we shall let you be the better judge of it. *wink*

He also seems to be one of those who loves 'trippin'.

As we went further into our investigation, we came to the conclusion that Ira and Mishaal are really a thing.

From spending Valentine’s together to ringing in the New Years, the two have been absolutely inseparable.

We now wonder if Aamir Khan approves of this love story. Well, time shall tell!