Nilofar Shaikh June 14 2019, 11.29 pm June 14 2019, 11.29 pm

Aamir Khan's latest tweet is a birthday wish for his mother Zeenat Hussain. Khan’s post for his mother is quite perfect. He posted a huge family picture with the caption – Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman on Earth!!! Everyone in the frame is seen wearing a black customized t-shirt with Zeenat Husain’s picture on it. The huge picture includes the entire Khan family, Zeenat Hussain in the center with Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. We can also see Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan among others in the picture.

Here's the picture:

Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman on earth!!! pic.twitter.com/W6G7dIcziY — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 14, 2019

Ira Khan also took to her Instagram handle and wished her Dadi who turned 85 today. "Dadi turned 85 today! Boy does she not look it. It’s absolutely amazing to have such a cool grandmom. She’s very correct in her ways but she’s still so tolerant and open-minded about the things that actually matter. She’s an absolutely amazing human being and so much fun to hang around and chat with. I’d leave any party to come to play cards with her. She’s made me a cooler person. She’s the epitome of what a person should be and we have so much left to learn from her. Especially how to make kebabs! Ira has also shared a video from the mid-night birthday celebration. In the video, Zeenat Hussain is seen cutting a cake with her grandchild Azad Rao Khan.

These birthday surprises from her loved ones might have left Zeenat Hussain overwhelmed. We can only assume the birthday party is as huge as the picture shared by Khan.