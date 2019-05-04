Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets a release date, may clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn's film

Ranjini Maitra May 04 2019, 12.29 pm May 04 2019, 12.29 pm

It was on his 54th birthday that Aamir Khan revealed his next venture, Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Hollywood's cult classic, Forrest Gump. Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, was a recipient to several Academy Awards, among other recognitions and the film's popularity continues to this day. There could not have been a better birthday announcement, right? Moving on, the film has now found its release date as well.

Laal Singh Chadha will occupy the theatres on Christmas 2020. As a perfect combination, the coming year's Christmas is a Friday as well! However, Aamir's film isn't the only release of the season. If everything works as per schedule, then Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor's yet-untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan is also eyeing a 2020 Christmas release. Looks like quite a powerful clash!

Laal Sing Chaddha is being helmed by Advait Chandan, who also directed Aamir in Secret Superstar. The actor, known to be a director's actor, has gone through some unbelievable transformations for the sake of his films, in the past. The latest example of this is Dangal, featuring him in three stages of a wrestler's life. Even for Laal Singh, Aamir, who plays a Sardar, will shed around 20 kgs.

"I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family," Aamir earlier told reporters after announcing the project.

As per a recent report on Filmfare, the team has also begun with pre-production and is currently on recce in Dharamshala. Aamir, along with his people, had a five-day stay in the hills and visited several places as potential locations.