Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat confirmed, to go on floors late 2019

Aamir Khan’s upcoming project Mahabharat has been the star attraction for media outlets for a while. It was reported earlier that the film was to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore in three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Rumours also stated that it would include Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Aamir Khan. Recently in.com got wind about some interesting news about the film itself.

Sources told in.com that the film is confirmed and will be going on floors in about one and a half years. This means that around late 2019, work will start on Mahabharat. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Life, SS Rajamouli had said that he had spoken to Aamir about the film. He had said back in 2017 that he would like to do Mahabharat but it would not come immediately after Baahubali. But there is no confirmation if Rajamouli will be directing it.

Other reports had stated that the director requires a minimum of 10 years to translate the Mahabharat in a form suitable for a film. A report on Masala.com suggests that Aamir is telling his friends that only Deepika Padukone can play the role of Draupadi. But it is uncertain if Deepika would pick up the role of the massive project. The report also quotes a source as saying that Mahabharat is Aamir’s dream project and only A-listers would be cast in it. “Deepika is the natural choice for Draupadi. She has the grace and grit. But after Padmavaat Deepika is bound to be wary of doing another epic that could easily snowball into a controversy,” said the source.

After #ThugsOfHindostan , @aamir_khan will start working on a movie series based on #Mahabharat#RIL 's #MukeshAmbani to co-produce..



This will be mostly in the lines of #TheLordOftheRings , #GameofThrones in-terms of production value..



₹ 1000+ Crs Budget for the series.. pic.twitter.com/iz2kLZW5tv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 21, 2018

Meanwhile, industry tracker Ramesh Bala had said that Mahabharat will have a production value of what Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings had.