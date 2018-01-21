Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar collects Rs 100 crore in two days in China, beats Dangal’s record

Riding high on the wave of Dangal’s success, Aamir Khan and Zahira Wasim’s Secret Superstar has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in China, just two days after its release in the country, on Saturday, 20th January, 2018. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Secret Superstar collected Rs 43 crore on its opening day, surpassing Dangal’s record.

The movie however didn’t do so well on the domestic turf, collecting close to only Rs 100 crore.

Previously, Aamir’s PK had become the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in China. The actor’s 2009 movie 3 Idiots, which was directed Rajkumar Hirani, earned close to Rs 20 crore in China.

#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance with an EXTRAORDINARY Day 2 [Sat] in China... Hits ₹ 100 cr mark... Crosses India *lifetime biz* in 2 days flat... Expect an equally POWER-PACKED Day 3 [Sun]... Fri $ 6.86 mn Sat $ 10.45 mn Total : $ 17.31 million [₹ 110.52 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2018

According to a report by Variety, Secret Superstar captured 25% of the market share on its opening day, putting in on the top of the box-office earning. With 16% market share was Zhang Ziyi’s “Forever Young” and “Guardians of the Tomb” was able to capture 15%.

In spite of Aamir having an extended cameo in the movie, Secret Superstar has benefited from the actor’s charm and previous success in the country.

#SecretSuperstar enjoys INCREDIBLE audience rating on Chinese movie ticket and fan rating sites, which explains the IMPRESSIVE footfalls at multiplexes there... Surprisingly, the audience rating is higher than #Dangal, which grossed approx $ 200 mn in China. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2018

According to Hindustan Times, Dangal did a whopping lifetime business of Rs 1459 crore in China, taking its total collection to Rs 2000 crore. According to Forbes, the movie became the 5th Highest-Grossing non-English movie ever.

Secret Superstar received nine nominations in the 2018 Filmfare Awards. Meher Vij won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) and Zaira Wasim won the Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female).

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan will also release in the country on March 2, 2018. ​