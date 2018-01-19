Aamir Khans Secret Superstar is roaring at the Chinese box-office

After Dangal’s blockbuster success in China last year, Aamir Khan is looking forward to recreating the same success story once again in 2018. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar released in China on Friday and it has opened to a huge response. According to a report in Forbes, the movie grossed a remarkable $3.3 million (₹21 crore) at the Chinese box-office by 3 pm on an opening day and expected to be the top film over the weekend.

One of China’s leading online movie ticket seller and review site Maoyan.com has estimated that the Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan starrer will make around a whopping $7 million in its opening day. According to the report by the site, the film might earn a lifetime run of $84 million (Rs 540 crore) as word of mouth will help drive the crowd to the multiplexes in the country.

Aamir Khan has a strong record in China. Starting from his 2009 movie 3 Idiots to 2014 release PK. Most of his films have met with huge success and made him a larger than life figure in the country. Aamir’s previous release Dangal collected $193 million last year. Though Secret Superstar is much smaller than all his previous releases and one in which Aamir will be seen in a supporting role. The makers are counting on positive word of mouth and excellent ratings of 9.6/10 to attract moviegoers to the theatres. In an attempt to boost the film, Aamir Khan will take a week-long tour across the country from 23to 26January 2018.