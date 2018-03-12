Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar nearing the 900 crore mark in China, actor calls for party

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is almost nearing the 900 crore mark in China with his film Secret Superstar. The film’s success came as a surprise as it went past his previous blockbuster titled Dangal, in terms of opening day collection in China. Secret Superstar earned a total sum of 174 crore from its opening weekend and broke records at the box office.

Aamir’s previous films such as 3 idiots, PK, and Dangal had also done well abroad. Secret Superstar, starring Aamir as well as Zaira Wasim led the box office numbers to a new high and according to reports, the team will be setting up a party on February 21.

Sexy baliyeee💃💃😅😎 A post shared by Aamir Khan (@aamirkhanteam) on Feb 3, 2018 at 2:37am PST

A source told Mid-day "The film's team had been demanding a party for some time now. Since Aamir was busy with the shoot of Thugs Of Hindostan, he kept stalling it. He first told them that he will throw a party when it crosses the Rs 100-crore mark in China. When it did, he good-naturedly joked that he'll wait till it makes Rs. 500 crore. Now, he has zeroed in on a date."

"Aamir is currently shooting at nights for Thugs Of Hindostan. However, he will change it around and shoot through the day on February 20 and 21, so that he can host the party on Wednesday night," adds the source.

Aamir will be next seen along with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs of Hindostan scheduled to release later this year.