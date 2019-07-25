Soheib Ahsan July 25 2019, 8.18 pm July 25 2019, 8.18 pm

In the modern age of technology, it is an important need for people especially children to grow up enjoying the outside world. It seems that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have had no problem regarding that with their son Azad. The young one had a fun day at a park with his mother where he even pulled a perfect cartwheel effortlessly. He can also be seen enjoying the fresh air in the park with his mother Kiran Rao.

Check out the video below:

Azad Rao was born in 2011 through surrogacy. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in 2005. The two met on the sets of Ashutosh Gowarikar's Lagaan where Aamir Khan was the lead actor and Kiran Rao was the assistant director. She also served as an assistant director for Swades and made a small appearance in Dil Chahta Hai. The two have always been advocates of good health and eating healthy. Earlier, the two of them had also revealed that they had switched to a vegan diet after having intense discussions around it.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan which failed to do well at the box office. Nevertheless, the performances of Aamir Khan and his co-star Amitabh Bachchan were given positive reviews. He is currently filming for his next appearance in Advait Chandan's Lal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gum and is expected to release around 2020. Following this, he has also signed up for Subhash Kapoor's Mogul which will be based on Gulshan Kumar. There are also rumours that he will be playing Lord Krishna in SS Rajamouli's Mahabharat. Only time will tell if Mr Perfectionist has nailed the role or not. Nevertheless, it would be a bonus for the film to have him onboard.