Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and Game Of Thrones have a connection

When a film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan together for the first time, we don’t really need any other reason to watch it. Yash Raj Films’ upcoming venture, Thugs Of Hindostan starring these two great actors along with Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. And do you guys know that the movie has a connection with the global cult TV series Game of Thrones?

The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial has been shot in Malta where even Game of Thrones was shot. A source said, “Thugs team shot extensively in Malta – the location where the Game of Thrones was also shot. So, in terms of scale, Thugs will live up to all the hype that the film has. Malta has some very uncommon, incredible spots that look outstanding. It is also a place that not many people have been or seen so there will be an incredible novelty for everyone to see the breath-taking visuals on offer in Thugs. Having created the massive ships and shot in these extravagant locations, Thugs will be a treat for audiences when they see it on the big screen.”

“Vijay Krishna Acharya has researched and dedicated lots of time to set the film which is a fantasy adventure in a period that no one has seen or has a point of reference. This makes the film look unique and fresh and massive in scale. Malta is an untapped territory by film-makers and Thugs will show a world that is new to people which will add to Thugs’ incredible visual appeal. Thugs also releases in IMAX across the world so the experience of watching this scale on the big screen will be a talking point,” added the source.

Apart from Malta, the movie has been shot in some most extravagant locations like the rainforests of Thailand, and the deserts and palaces of Rajasthan. The movie is being made on a large scale and needless to say, we simply can’t wait for it.

Thugs Of Hindostan will be releasing the screens this Diwali. We are sure it will be a perfect Diwali treat for all the moviegoers.