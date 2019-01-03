Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan flops again; Hindi, Cheeni 'bye bye'

Looks like the perfectionist Aamir Khan’s massive fan following in China has gone for a toss. The actor has had his streak of Blockbusters in China with Dangal, that collected around 1,200 crores, and Secret Superstar that grossed a whopping 663 crores. However, this time, the Chinese territory is simply not in Aamir Khan’s favour. His latest release – Thugs Of Hindostan has failed to impress the critics as well as the Chinese audiences and will be Aamir's first flop in the Chinese Market.

According to the reports by Chinese ticketing platform, Maoyan, the movie released on December 28, 2018, and it failed to win over the Chinese market with a poor opening Friday night, resulting in 10.74 million yuan ($1.56 million) at the Box Office. It further mentioned that the movie is estimated to collect only 96.1 million yuan, possibly the worst Aamir Khan performance in China, reported a local Chinese news portal, Global Times.

Thugs of Hindostan was a disaster in India, with a budget of around 335 crores, the film ended its run at 150 crores. The makers were, however, optimistic about its release in China as they hoped that Aamir’s undisputed popularity in China will help the film pull through. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. The film received a lot of flak from the Chinese audience, one of the many negative reviews read, “Please never introduce such a bad movie to China again. Otherwise, the reputation of Bollywood will be ruined in the Chinese market.” Oops! Better luck next time, Aamir!