Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan gets a cold response in China

Looks like the Chinese territory is not in Aamir Khan’s favour this time. His last Bollywood outing - Thugs Of Hindostan - released in China on December 28. According to the latest reports given by Box Office India, Thugs Of Hindostan has taken a poor start in China. The film has reportedly picked up around $450k in advances which is quite less in comparison to that of Akshay Kumar’s Padman, which grossed around $1.5 million at the Chinese Box Office.

Well, this has come as a shocker because Aamir Khan has had a blockbuster history in China. The actor’s last two releases in China were Dangal, that collected around 1,200 crores, and Secret Superstar that grossed a whopping 663 crores. In case of Thugs Of Hindostan, the distributors are in for a huge loss. However, it will be the first film where the producers have made huge money.

According to BOI, “The 115 crore deal for China means it’s a near 375 crore final recovery on Thugs Of Hindostan for producers YRF who released the film themselves barring China. This is actually the highest recovery this year for all Hindi films including Sanju and Padmaavat. The film had also crashed everywhere else but the film was on the producer’s book. It means the only losers in monetary terms will be the Chinese and maybe satellite and digital holders as the film was not liked and may not find the viewership over time to recover the huge prices paid for digital and satellite.”

Thugs Of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh was a disaster in India. With a budget of around 335 crores, the film ended its mark at 150 crores, after a negative response and a lot of thrashing.