Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan is already swimming in crores, thanks to China

The neighbouring country is doing a lot of good to Indian cinema. If you are someone who pays attention to box office numbers then you would know that Bollywood films mint a lot of money in China, at times, even more than the domestic box office collection. The perfect example is Rani Mukerji’s Hichki, whose domestic collection is negligible. The film collected approximately Rs 127 crore in China in 17 days and is still going strong. Now, a recent report in Firstpost states that Aamir Khan’s magnum-opus Thugs of Hindostan is also set to make its way to China.

Aamir has already tasted success in China with Secret Superstar and Dangal. His films are among the top grossers there and he is quite keen to release Thugs too in the theatres there. Apparently, the makers have already struck a deal. According to a senior journalist Surendhar MK, the theatrical rights of TOH in China have been bought by E Star films, who has also distributed Baahubali 1 & 2, Secret Superstar and Dangal. But the main point of discssion here is that the film’s rights have been sold for a jaw-dropping amount.

Chinese box office tracker Gavin Feng has been quoted as saying, "The buy-out price paid for Thugs of Hindostan is estimated between $15 to 20 million (Rs 110 to 147 crore). In the history of the Chinese film market, Iron Man 3 is the only buy-out film which was priced more than $10 million (Iron Man 3 was not sold on revenue-sharing basis owing to some exceptional reasons unlike most Hollywood blockbusters). Now, Aamir Khan and Yash Raj Films probably would get more money if they manage to secure a split deal like Secret Superstar. The Indian investors may ink an agreement with E Stars saying that if the film crosses $100 million (or any particular milestone) in China, they will get a certain amount of share from the revenue garnered over and above $100 million."

Even if YRF does not manage to secure a split deal, the buy-out price has already taken the film to the Rs 100 crore club. As far as its release date in China is concerned, it is expected to release in February 2019. However, there are slight chances that TOH may get a slot in December this year as the blackout period for protecting Chinese films has become shorter.

Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh Thugs of Hindostan is one expensive film, but it looks like it is already on the verge of recovering all production cost.

It releases on 8th of November in India.