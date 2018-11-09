Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan leaked by a notorious Tamil portal

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan opened at the box office to not very great reviews, on Thursday. Box office performance of the Diwali release was lit, though. It minted a massive Rs 50 crore on its first day and is currently running in 5000 screens. The dubbed version of TOH also released in Tamil and Telugu. The version also released on a dubious digital platform called Tamilrockers. Yes! the film has been leaked.

It, reportedly, happened within a few hours of its release. Tamilrockers is globally known for sending out pirated films. People who found TOH available on the website wrote to the Tamil Film Producers Council and urged them to take legal actions, reports The New Indian Express. The same website also leaked Vijay's Sarkar, earlier this month. When we reached out to YRF for a comment, we were told that the production house wasn't aware of the leak of it's dubbed version. We are still awaiting an official statement regarding YRF's plan of action on the incident.

TOH marks the first onscreen union of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Post Dhoom 3, this is the second time director Vijay Krishna Acharya brought Aamir and Katrina Kaif on board for his film. Sadly enough, the stellar star cast could not save the film.