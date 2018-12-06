Aankh Marey from Simmba: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan give a seeti maar performance

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba has created an immense buzz among the audience thanks to its power-packed trailer. Ranveer who plays a cop in this film managed to enthral us all with his splendid dialogue delivery and swag. Though we got to see very little of Sara in the trailer, the first song released by the makers of Simmba will make you happy. Titled Aankh Marey, this first song has Ranveer and Sara dancing their heart out to peppy beats.

Yes, it is a recreated version of Aankh Maare O Ladka Aankh Maare song that featured in the film Tere Mere Sapne starring Arshad Warsi, Chandrachur Singh and Priya Gill. While the original was sung by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the reprised version is sung by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh And Kumar Sanu. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Must say, Aankh Marey is one entertaining number that will immediately click with the youth. Generally the recreated versions of old classics do make us cringe, but this one is an exception.

And oh my! Sara has got moves. More than Ranveer we are impressed with Sara's dancing skills. The choreography is top notch and we like the entire Bollywood feel that this song has despite some break dancing happening. Not to miss the inclusion of Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade who smartly come in and drop the hint of Golmaal 5.

Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty will make it to theatres on December 28.