Sunday, March 31st 2019
Aankhen 2: Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez come onboard alongside Amitabh Bachchan?

Aankhen 2: Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez come onboard alongside Amitabh Bachchan?

If sources are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have been roped alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Paresh Rawal in a sequel to 2002 hit, Aankhen.

