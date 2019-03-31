Aankhen 2: Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez come onboard alongside Amitabh Bachchan?

Divya Ramnani March 31 2019, 2.48 pm March 31 2019, 2.48 pm

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Aankhen, which released in 2002, was among the best thrillers of those times. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen, the film’s gripping plot had us at the edge of our seats. Now, the news of its sequel is doing the rounds since a very long time. While we have been hearing reports of Amitabh Bachchan and Paresh Rawal being roped in for Aankhen 2, here’s an interesting addition. According to a source’s revelation to DNA, Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan has been zeroed for the sequel.

The report stated that while Amitabh Bachchan and Paresh Rawal have already signed the dotted lines, director Anees Bazmee has approached Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Reason being, Anees wanted to collaborate with Saif, who has had a good experience of working in thriller films. The source revealed, “Both (Saif and Anees) of them had been planning to collaborate for a few years. The filmmaker was looking to cast someone for the second male lead and approached Saif with the script. The Nawab of Pataudi will essay a role similar to what Akshay Kumar had portrayed in the first part. Saif has been a part of successful thrillers such as the Race franchise. So, he jumped at this offer.”

We tried to reach filmmaker Anees Bazmee for a comment. However, he remained unavailable due to his shooting schedule abroad.

Reportedly, the sequel was announced back in 2006. However, things didn’t materialised due to a feud over the name credit between Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Gaurang Doshi. The film was shelved at that time. In 2016, Anees Bazmee started working on the script and took over as the director.