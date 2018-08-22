Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree: Meet the OTHER woman who could be the real Stree

Amar Kaushik’s Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor is surely one of the most anticipated films of the year. The horror-comedy has created a good prerelease buzz thanks to its intriguing yet funny trailer and the entertaining songs. After Milegi Milegi, Kamariya and Nazar Na Lag Jaaye, the makers have now released the fourth song of the film titled Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe.

The track is composed and sung by Sachin – Jigar along with the vocals of Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi. It’s an entertaining number with foot-tapping beats. But what impresses us the most are the lyrics written by Badshah and Jigar Saraiya. Do not miss out on Anushka and Virat angle in the song.

The song features Kriti Sanon and the actress is looking gorgeous. Her thumkas are excellent and if a ghost as hot and sizzling as her is inviting us to visit her haveli, in no way we are missing out on that opportunity. *wink*

By the way, the song also leaves us with a question that whether Kriti Sanon is the Stree in the film. Well, for so long we were anticipating Shraddha to be the Stree, but Kriti has bought a new twist. In one of the sequences of the song Kriti is seen using Findr (inspired by Tindr) and her display name appears as Stree. So, that makes us question whether Kriti is the real ghost in the film.

For the uninitiated, Stree will be a franchise and that was revealed by the producer Dinesh Vijan in one of his recent media interactions. He had stated, “I was very clear that I want this film to release by August-September because it is like a franchise. When you see the film, you will be questioning whether Shraddha is Stree or not, but the film goes forward to a second part. The last shot will make you think. So, it has a follow-up. Today it is very important to do films that naturally go into a franchise, not just that take any story and make it. Like Hindi Medium we are making it as a franchise, but Badlapur we have not yet cracked the script.”