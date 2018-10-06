Aaradhya Bachchan is already slaying the ramp!

The youngest of all Bachchans, Aaradhya Bachchan, is just six but is a fashionista already! Mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently graced the runway of Manish Malhotra’s show and the mother-daughter duo decided to twin in their outfits! Needless to say, pictures of the two posing endearingly will warm your heart! But leaving everything aside, what grabbed the most eyeballs was little Aaradhya walking on the ramp just like her mother and slaying it like a pro.

Video of the little princess being the diva on the ramp has gone viral on the internet!

The little one can be seen donning a pearl-white and red outfit like her mommy and looked cute as a button! The mother-daughter duo certainly has the most adorable chemistry ever!

In one of the pictures shared by Aishwarya on social media, the twinning beauties can be seen sharing a kiss and in another viral video, Aishwarya can be seen blowing a kiss to her baby girl seated in the audience.

These days, Aaradhya is a constant in every event Aishwarya graces. The little one even walked the red carpet with mommy at Cannes Film Festival. She even got a chance to share the stage with Meryl Streep when her mother received Meryl Streep Award of Excellence in the US.

Aaradhya definitely is another diva in the making!