Aaradhya's note melts daddy Abhishek's heart

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is known to be an active member of social media, who keeps his fans updated about his work and life. The actor often is known to post pictures of shoot locations, his travels, football, family and time with friends. The actor has been away for two months busy with the shooting schedule of Manmarziyan but when he returned home, the actor was met with an adorable surprise from his daughter.
Star kid Aaradhya Bachchan has been stealing the spotlight often and in the most adorable ways. When Abhishek Bachchan returned back to his office after his schedule, he found a card with a sweet message left by daughter Aaradhya in his office. Abhishek shared the picture on his Instagram account calling his daughter the ‘bestest’.
When you get back to office after over 2 months and the daughter has left you a note. #mydaughterbestest
The actor has been busy shooting for his upcoming Manmarziyan and wrapped up with his shoot last week. Manmarziyan is Abhishek’s comeback after two years. He was last seen in Housefull 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lisa Haydon and Nargis Fakhri. Wrapping up his shoot for Manmarziyan, he posted a picture of him with director Anurag Kashyap and thanked him for trusting him with the role in the movie.
Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end.... Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile.... To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapsee and @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly.... STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let's hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can't even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath " hum to udd gaye"!! #TakeTwo
Abhishek will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu for the first time in Manmarziyan. The makers of the film chose Jammu & Kashmir as the location and even faced a legal notice by the Jammu & Kashmir tourism board for shooting in a prohibited area.