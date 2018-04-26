Aaradhya's note melts daddy Abhishek's heart

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is known to be an active member of social media, who keeps his fans updated about his work and life. The actor often is known to post pictures of shoot locations, his travels, football, family and time with friends. The actor has been away for two months busy with the shooting schedule of Manmarziyan but when he returned home, the actor was met with an adorable surprise from his daughter.

Star kid Aaradhya Bachchan has been stealing the spotlight often and in the most adorable ways. When Abhishek Bachchan returned back to his office after his schedule, he found a card with a sweet message left by daughter Aaradhya in his office. Abhishek shared the picture on his Instagram account calling his daughter the ‘bestest’.

My pride and joy. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:23am PST

The actor has been busy shooting for his upcoming Manmarziyan and wrapped up with his shoot last week. Manmarziyan is Abhishek’s comeback after two years. He was last seen in Housefull 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lisa Haydon and Nargis Fakhri. Wrapping up his shoot for Manmarziyan, he posted a picture of him with director Anurag Kashyap and thanked him for trusting him with the role in the movie.

Abhishek will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu for the first time in Manmarziyan. The makers of the film chose Jammu & Kashmir as the location and even faced a legal notice by the Jammu & Kashmir tourism board for shooting in a prohibited area.