Aashiqui 2 clocks in 6 years: Shraddha Kapoor croons Tum Hi Ho and a bit more...

Darshana Devi April 26 2019, 10.30 pm April 26 2019, 10.30 pm

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have impressed us with diverse roles over the years. But it’s their notable performance in Aashiqui 2 that is fresh in our hearts even today. Both actors garnered a lot of love from all over for their crackling chemistry and even got us into tears by striking our emotional chord. Can you believe that the film has clocked in six years already? Yes and Shraddha marked the day in a very unique way.

She, at first, put up a video flaunting her singing skills. The clip shows her crooning the all-time popular love track Tum Hi Ho from the film. Surely, her soulful voice is a musical treat for the ears. Moreover, she also changed her name on the photo-sharing name to Aarohi, her character in the film. While sharing her performance, Shraddha mentioned that the heights she has reached today have been possible only because of her fans. The film hit the screens in 2013 and went on to cross the 100-crore mark. It is a sequel to the 1990 film Aashiqui, which is again a Hindi adaptation of the 1976 film A Star Is Born.

Here’s Shraddha’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram I am what I am because of you all ❤️ #6YearsOfAashiqui2 A post shared by Aarohi (@shraddhakapoor) on Apr 26, 2019 at 1:52am PDT

Aashiqui 2 was helmed by Mohit Suri and was produced by Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. It’s a story of Rahul (portrayed by Aditya) who falls in love with Aarohi, a girl who sings in a bar. He helps her achieve her dream of becoming a famed singer, but his own shortcomings jeopardise their future.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has begun shooting for the Mumbai schedule of Saaho, along with Baahubali fame Prabhas. The film will see her essaying the role of a cop. She also has Street Dancer 3D in her kitty, of which she has recently finished shooting the London schedule.