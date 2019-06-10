Ranjini Maitra June 10 2019, 11.41 pm June 10 2019, 11.41 pm

After months of curiosity, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat hit the screens this Eid. Salman's fourth collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, although it began to a strong opening at the box office, is not a blockbuster yet, unlike many of his past Eid releases. Right now, the film stands with about Rs 144 CR in its kitty. Meanwhile, the makers have released a new track from the film.

Titled Aaya Na Tu, the song begins with a little Bharat and his family separating from the father amid the chaos of partition. Many years later, he, his mother and his sister are still waiting for him to return. Undivided India's division into India and Pakistan left an innumerable number of families homeless, departed from their loved ones. Aaya Na Tu is an apt chronicle of the helplessness.

Zafar, who always admits being really fond of Salman, is touched with how the audience is receiving the film. "It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with Bharat and I’m ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place," he said in an interview.

And also, just in case you did not know, Ali is already in talks with Salman for one more project! Soon after the film rolled out, there were reports of bitterness growing between the actor and the director.

"These are completely false and baseless rumours. Salman Bhai is like an elder brother to me and everyone knows we consider each other family. And everyone who's spreading such reports, I just have one thing to tell. Salman and I have ready discussed a couple of things and he will soon be spending a lot of time again with me on a project," Ali told an entertainment portal.