Ranjini Maitra June 06 2019, 4.10 pm June 06 2019, 4.10 pm

Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut could have been a dreamy one. He was launched under the banner of Salman Khan films and had a festive release too. However, the film somehow fell flat on its stomach. Apart from Aayush, the film also marked the debut of newbie Warina Hussain who seems to have signed no film after that. There were reports of Salman soon announcing another film for his brother-in-law. Meanwhile Aayush's next has travelled to floors already.

Titled Kwatha, the film is an action drama, featuring Aayush as an army officer. “It’s a huge honour to play an army officer. I’m really looking forward to start shooting for the film,” the actor had earlier said in a statement, confirming the same. On Wednesday, the auspicious day of Eid, the film went on the floors and will be helmed by director Karan Lalit Bhutani.

This Eid couldn’t get any better 🌙✨ Announcing my second movie #KWATHA with Karan Lalit Butani ..thank you so much for trusting in me to pull off such a prestigious role of an Army officer. Bas ab aap sab ka pyaar chaiye 🙏🏼 — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) June 5, 2019

A couple of days back, Aayush also took to Twitter to share a few photos of his look. That chiselled body and that neat hairstyle are indeed great fits for an army officer. What do you say?

Fresh look .. for a fresh start .. kaisa laga aapko?? pic.twitter.com/ENgpDMo19y — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) May 31, 2019

However, whether it is being backed by Salman Khan Films (since we heard the actor had signed a deal with the banner) isn't clear as of yet.

Aayush, while he was doing Loveyatri, shared that a lot of directors and producers were sceptical of launching him since a failure might affect their relationship with Salman.

"I was launched by my brother-in-law and I was like, 'What will people say?' And my wife Arpita told me, even if I am launched by any other production house, people will say Salman got me this film and nobody will see my potential till the time I prove myself," he told PTI.