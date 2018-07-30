Aayush Sharma’s Loveratri trailer to be unveiled on this date, reveals Salman Khan!

Salman Khan is all set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood. The teaser of the film which was released earlier, has already piqued the interest of the audience. And while you were eagerly waiting for the trailer, the recent update on the film is sure to pump up your excitement. Bhai, on Saturday, unveiled a new poster of the film which also reveals the trailer release date.

The trailer is to be out on August 6, finally. The new poster features the debutantes Aayush and Warina Hussain sharing a romantic moment as they smile, looking towards each other.

Earlier this month, Aayush also shared a colourful and vibrant motion poster of the film.

The film is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. It revolves around a blooming love story during the time of Navratri and is mostly set in Gujarat.

Besides Aayush and Warina, the film will also see Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in key roles. Produced by Salman Khan Films, the romantic drama will also mark the fifth venture of the Race 3 star’s production company. It’s slated to hit the theatres on October 5.