Ab Kya Bataun from Manto has the perfect retro feel to it

Nandita Das’ Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role is surely one of the most interesting films to look forward to. The very intriguing trailer of the movie had impressed the fans. After songs like Nagri Nagri, Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain and Mantoiyat, the makers have now launched a new track from the film titled Ab Kya Bataun.

Composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and sung by Shubha Joshi, the track has a perfect retro feel to it. From the music to style of singing, the song will surely take you back to the old era. Ab Kya Bataun showcases different characters in the life of Manto, Safia his wife played by Rasika Dugal, Shyam his friend played by Tahir Raj Bhasin and others. Ila Arun as Jaddanbai also leaves a mark in the track.

The Nandita Das directorial mainly focuses on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto in the pre and post-independence era. It will also put the light on the long-drawn court trials against the writer as he was accused for alleged obscenity in his story Thanda Gosht. Manto also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Inaamulhaq, Ranvir Shorey, Divya Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor and Javed Akhtar and will release on September 21, 2018.