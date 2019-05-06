Abhay Deol takes on 'reel' and 'reality' via an Instagram post

Rushabh Dhruv May 06 2019, 9.07 pm May 06 2019, 9.07 pm

He is one of the finest actors in the country and has proven himself to be the most legit one from the Deol family. We are talking about none other than Abhay Deol. The star might have not enjoyed massive success in Bollywood, but he has nailed each film he has been part of. Be it his first movie with Imtiaz Ali called Socha Na Tha or Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Raanjhanaa or Happy Bhaag Jayegi, this Deol loves to explore various genres and we love him for the same. On Monday, looked like the actor was in a mood to let his fans know some reality from the showbiz.

It so happened that Abhay took to his Instagram account and posted a collage of himself. The post has two pictures: one is a sunkissed photo of the star and the other one is a photoshopped version. He captioned the image as, “On the right – the real deal. On the left – the photoshopped fantasy. God bless technology but know the real from the reel! #keepitreal ” While the photoshopped version shows Abhay in a neatly groomed black beard look and well-done brows, the real picture shows off his grey and black beard with a dimple. Yes, we do agree with Abhay that REAL pictures are IN and photoshopped might be a good pick for magazines, but ultimately it serves no reality.

Have a look at Abhay Deol's Instagram post below:

Talking about his next, Abhay recently announced the release date of his next Chopstick alongside Mithila Palkar. This particular film is said to be a comedy flick about a not-so-confident but talented girl. In the process, she meets a con who help recover her stolen car from a Mumbai gangster.

Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, Abhay spoke about how he has evolved as an actor in the past years. "I am more satisfied with where and who I am. I see it as a state of being, and I am thankful every day for the privilege of being this way. My acting is a constantly changing process, just like life. I am less affected by negativity and more absorbed by the positivity. I am more forgiving of myself and others and the world is my playground. I don't feel anger as much as I feel compassion." he said.