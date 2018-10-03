Abhijeet Bhattacharya is back, insults Shah Rukh Khan

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is back! The singer went on quite a hiatus after receiving severe flak all over social media for his bleak remarks on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil controversy and Karan Johar's sexuality. On Tuesday, he was present at the India Today Safaigiri Summit and Awards 2018 and he said Shah Rukh Khan was a rockstar only till he sang for him.

"I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him - and I stopped singing for him - he came down to Lungi Dance," he said.

Abhijeet has crooned a number of SRK's hit songs, including Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun, Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishaare and Main Hoon Na title track. However, he later stopped lending his voice for the superstar.

"It was a very small reason I stopped singing for Shah Rukh. In Main Hoon Na, they showed everyone from a spot boy to everyone else, but the singers. The same thing happened with Om Shanti Om. Stars sang Dhoom Tana. It was my voice. But it wasn't shown anywhere. The self-respect was hurt. Why should I ask them to add my name? The problem is I don't lack anything. So why should I ask for this?" he asserted.

In 2016, as he was filming Jab Harry Met Sejal in Lisbon, SRK, without mentioning Abhijeet's name, slammed the singer for his extreme remarks.

"I read somewhere one of the gentlemen, one of our colleagues working with us,... He started writing some really strange things to my colleagues, Bhatt Saab and Karan... He used to work with us. We love him...singer...He writes some really strange stuff, and then...'Mai sach bolta hun'. No, no. 'Saying it like it is is', being rude... You're mistaken. And it's sad. Then I find people retaliating," he had told Film Companion.

Wonder what does he have to say about this!