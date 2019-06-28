Priyanka Kaul June 28 2019, 8.51 pm June 28 2019, 8.51 pm

When we talk of historical moments in the Indian Cricket history, 13 July 2002 remains a significant date. It was the date when India’s win against England in the NatWest series was a win on more levels than one. It was a moment where the victory was mixed with feelings of longing revenge and freedom. Not to forget Sourav Ganguly from the Lord’s balcony who took off his shirt and waved it when India chased the score. It was a jab at Englands’ cricketer Andrew Flintoff’s who had taken his shirt off at the same year at the Wankhede stadium.

Director Abhinav Deo had recently announced a picture on the significant win, a memory which is etched in every Indian’s fan, cricket-lover or not. The movie has been titled Doosra- the story of India’s iconic 2002 victory as seen through the eyes of a young girl.

The official trailer starts with the shot from the cricket stadium itself, being watched by an anticipated young girl. It goes on to show the cheering and excitement of the win. It also features several sports journalists, cricketers, like Harsha Bhogle and politician Shashi Tharoor, talking about how it changed an entire generation. Harsha Bhogle recounts, “It became a 'we can do it' statement to the world.”

Director Abhinav Deo had said to an entertainment portal, "Sourav Ganguly marked the end of an era, the end of the submission. His one move at the NatWest final was so powerful and brought such a huge paradigm shift in our thinking. This film captures this through the life of a girl living in a patriarchal family suppressed by society and societal obligations. The poster of the film is only the first look. There are several more layers that audiences will understand once they watch the trailer."