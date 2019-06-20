Rushabh Dhruv June 20 2019, 10.25 am June 20 2019, 10.25 am

Summer is the time when many Bollywood celebrities take an off from their hectic work schedule and go on a vacation abroad. Keeping up with the trend, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are holidaying in Japan, Saifeena and Taimur are in Tuscany and Madhuri Dixit and family are in Italy. Bachchans too are no far behind. Abhishek Bachchan along with his wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the little beauty Aaradhya has jetted off to New York for some family time. And as they say, nothing can be hidden in the age of social media, a picture of the Bachchan's from their vacay has gone viral on the internet.

In the picture, we see Abhi, Aish and Aaradhya chilling in NYC with Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Elaborating on the photo, the family can be seen having a gala time over a meal and amidst the same they also posed for a selfie. While Abhishek and Aishwarya are seen in warm casual wear, we are loving how little Aaradhya is all decked up in a pink hoodie with a matching hairband. Navya, on the other hand, looks gorgeous in the frame in a denim-on-denim look. In the picture, we also see Shweta Bachchan's sister-in-law.

Check out the picture below:

Another photo of the power couple which had gone viral a day back saw the two twinning in black. Have a look: