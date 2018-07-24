Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are fighting? He has the perfect answer

The Bachchans have always conducted themselves with utmost dignity and have been cordial to their fans. But, irrespective of it all, sometimes they find themselves amidst an unwanted article that tests their patience.

Today, was one such day as Abhishek Bachchan called out a portal for carrying a report about a fight between him and wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He slammed the made-up article and asked the portal to refrain from creating false stories and post in a responsible manner.

With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 23, 2018

The article was soon pulled down by the website. Also, for those unaware of what was reported, well, the portal claimed that Abhishek who was walking at a distance from wife and daughter at the airport today, apparently had a fight and hence, Aishwarya wouldn’t let him hold Aaradhya’s hand. The pictures show Aishwarya walking with Aaradhya hand-in-hand as Abhishek walks from a distance.

This was enough to give birth to a supposed fight between the couple, but, Abhishek quickly took to social media and clarified about it. The family was vacationing in London and were even posting pictures from there together. They are one adorable family who always have each other’s back and Abhishek is known to clap back at online trolls time and again.